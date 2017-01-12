Nivalis to restructure, job cuts include CEO and CMO; shares up 5% after hours

With the aim of extending its cash runway while it assesses strategic alternatives, Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLS) announces a restructuring plan that includes an 83% reduction in headcount, including President & CEO Jon Congleton and Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Discovery David Rodman, M.D. The job cuts, totaling 25, will be completed by the end of the quarter. Only five employees will remain. Severance-related costs of ~$3M will be incurred this quarter.

Mr. Congleton will step down on January 15. CFO Michael Carruthers will lead the company on an interim basis.

The company projects that it will have $45M - 47M of net cash available for a transaction.