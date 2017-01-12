Pandora +5.1%, expecting to beat guidance on Q4 numbers

Pandora Media (P +0.9% ) has jumped 5.1% after hours after saying it expects to exceed previously announced guidance for Q4 revenue and EBITDA, thanks to solid ad performance.

The company added that it's surpassed 4.3M paid subscribers. Pandora Plus had generated more than 375,000 net new subs by the end of December, it said.

The company's also pursuing operational efficiency measures, which include reducing U.S. employees by about 7% by the end of Q1 (those cuts exclude Ticketfly), and "leveraging its analytics platform and ad insertion logic to drive additional revenue and realize leverage in content costs."

Full results for Q4 and the fiscal year will be released on Thursday, Feb. 9, after the close. Analysts expect revenue of $368.2M, EBITDA of -$43.8M, and EPS of -$0.23.