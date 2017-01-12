Telenav announces settlement of patent lawsuit

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) announced that it has entered into a settlement and license agreement with Vehicle IP, LLC resolving Vehicle IP, LLC v. AT&T Mobility, LLC, et. al, Civil Action No. 09-1007-LPS in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, a patent infringement litigation brought against Telenav (TNAV) and Telenav’s customer AT&T Mobility LLC.

The one-time settlement and license payment of $8M to be made by Telenav will have a material impact on Telenav’s Q217 results. Telenav will not have any continuing obligations to make future settlement or license payments to Vehicle IP. The amounts to be paid also resolve any indemnity obligations by Telenav to AT&T Mobility in connection with the case. The case is expected to be dismissed promptly with respect to Telenav and AT&T Mobility.

Press Release