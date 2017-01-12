Report: Praxair, Linde could finalize merger deal by spring

Praxair (NYSE:PX) and Linde (OTCPK:LNEGY) have begun hammering out the details of their proposed merger, and expect to finalize a definitive agreement by May and complete the merger in the following year, Handelsblatt reports.

PX CEO Stephen Angel will lead the merged company from the U.S., but Linde's seat in Munich will receive dual headquarters status, according to the report.

Separately, IBG-Indústria Brasileira de Gases reportedly may bid for assets of the two companies if Brazil's antitrust watchdog forces a divestment to approve the merger deal.