Fiat Chrysler could struggle if U.S. levies worst-case $4.6B in fines

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne says the company will fight through the diesel emissions dispute with U.S. regulators that sent shares tumbling 10% today, but FCAU could struggle to fit the potential fines in its budget, WSJ reports.

The EPA estimates FCAU’s penalties could reach as high as $4.6B, based on the estimated fee imposed on each affected vehicle - a figure that roughly equals the company's combined earnings from 2013, 2014, 2015 and the first nine months of 2016.

FCAU also is among the most indebted company in the auto industry, carrying net debt of €6.5B ($6.9B); Marchionne has planned to cut the debt load, but the emissions probe could limit the company’s wiggle room and may force it to keep additional liquidity on hand.

In addition to debt obligations, FCAU is facing steep costs related to future compliance on fuel economy standards, growth in China and updating its existing vehicle line - not to mention if the incoming Trump administration makes it more expensive to import cars from Mexico, since ~18% of FCAU’s North American production comes from Mexico.