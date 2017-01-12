Fox offering digital-only ad slots for Super Bowl

In a departure, Fox (FOX -1.2% , FOXA -0.9% ) is pitching digital-only ad slots for next month's Super Bowl LI for up to $700,000 for 30 seconds.

Along with pushing for an ad rate of $5M per 30-second spot last year, CBS had sold digital ad slots only to advertisers who also bought TV time.

Many advertisers for this year's game have bought both, Fox says, though some are paying for TV-only or digital-only. The network claims that TV spots are going for $5M or more and that inventory is close to sold out, though it's holding a few spots for advertisers waiting to see which teams play.