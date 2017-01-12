ComScore names VA's DiBattiste as legal head

ComScore (SCOR -2% ) has named Carol DiBattiste its general counsel and chief privacy and people officer, effective Jan. 23.

Most recently, she was executive in charge and vice chairman of the board of veterans' appeals at the department of Veterans Affairs.

Prior to government service, she had served as chief privacy officer, chief compliance officer and general counsel at ChoicePoint, during which time it was acquired by Reed Elsevier.

She'll replace Chris Lin, who had joined the company in 2001 and will stay as a consultant through a transition period.