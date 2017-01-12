US Foods names new chief financial officer, general counsel

US Foods (USFD -1.3% ) has named two new inner-circle leaders, tapping Dirk Locascio as its new chief financial officer and Kristin Coleman as general counsel.

Locascio takes over Feb. 6, replacing Fareed Khan, who's leaving for an outside opportunity but will stay until mid-February to aid the transition.

He had previously served in senior roles for United Airlines and with Arthur Andersen.

Coleman begins Feb. 1 in the role of general counsel as well as executive VP and chief compliance officer. She joins the firm from Sears Holdings, where she's been senior VP, general counsel and corporate secretary since 2014.