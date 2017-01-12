Anadarko to sell $2.3B in Eagle Ford assets to Sanchez Energy, Blackstone

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) agrees to sell its Eagle Ford Shale assets in south Texas to Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) for $2.3B; SN and BX make the purchase together as a 50/50 partnership.

The sale includes 155K net acres with current production of 67K boe/day (70% liquids), 300M boe in proved reserves and estimated total resource potential exceeding 1.1B boe.

SN says the deal more than doubles its drilling inventory, adds 132 high rate of return DUCs, increases its resource potential by more than 550M boe and provides a path for strong growth within projected cash flow.