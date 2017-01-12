Arris CFO: Company could expand into wireless business

Arris (ARRS -3% ) -- known for making boxes plugged into wires and your TV set -- could make a move into the increasingly crowded wireless market, according to its CFO.

“As we continue to grow, we believe that it’s possible that we could get into adjacent markets,” said Arris' David Potts, according to FierceCable. “As an example, wireless ... what happens in wireless, should we be more involved in that?"

The comments come as networking box makers address cable's move to DOCSIS 3.1, and as major cable firms (including Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR)) consider entering the wireless space either through partnership or through purchase.

Potts also expressed optimism about the company's profitable network and cloud business: “We’re in the midst of an upgrade cycle that is really quite big as our clients re-architect their networks."