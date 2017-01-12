Ericsson, China Mobile team on Internet of Things

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have come together in a deal to collaborate on "Internet of Things" connections.

China Mobile hopes to serve 200M connected devices this year, part of its "Big Connectivity" strategy, and it will use Ericsson's Device Connectivity Platform along the way.

That platform launched in 2008 and now supports 1,700 industry customers through 24 operators. China Mobile expects to use it to integrate resources of its roaming partners, and fulfill service level agreements for global enterprise customers.