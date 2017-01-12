PlayStation Vue adds 20 more CBS affiliates

Sony's PlayStation Vue (SNE +1.4%) has added another 20 local CBS affiliates to its streaming offering, building on an existing partnership with the broadcaster.
The streaming service already offers live feeds from the big four broadcasters in owned-and-operated markets, and now adds affiliates including those in Oklahoma City, El Paso, Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, Knoxville and Colorado Springs.
CBS (CBS -1%), meanwhile, has been steadily building its streaming presence, from the introduction of CBS All Access to a number of deals with streaming providers -- most prominently recently in a key deal with Hulu for its upcoming live service, said to cost under $40/month.