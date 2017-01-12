MEG Energy plans C$590M capex budget, funded via bought deal

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -6.8% ) late yesterday unveiled a 2017 capex budget of C$590M, up from just C$125M spent last year, with ~C$320M planned for the Christina Lake expansion project.

MEG says it plans to drill new wells and implement production-enhancing technology on part of the steam-driven Christina Lake project, where aims to boost production by 20K bbl/day by 2019, a 25% increase from the current 80K bbl/day.

To fund its capex for the year, MEG plans to raise C$450M through a bought deal offering 58.1M subscription receipts at $7.75 each.

The company also forecasts 2017 total production of 80K-82K bbl/day, vs. 81.5K-82.5K during Q4 2016.