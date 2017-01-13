China exports still under pressure

China's massive export engine sputtered for the second year in a row in 2016, with shipments dropping in the face of persistently weak global demand.

Exports fell 7.7% and imports declined 5.5%, resulting in an annual trade surplus of $510B, below the $594.5B trade surplus in 2015.

It may also be a tough for trade this year, with President-elect Donald Trump vowing to brand Beijing a currency manipulator and threatening to slap high tariffs on Chinese goods.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, EWH, CAF, FXP, YANG, KWEB, PGJ, GXC, CYB, HAO, CQQQ, CNY, MCHI, PEK, CHN, CHIQ, CHIX, TAO, QQQC, TDF, XPP, ASHS, CNXT, YXI, CHAU, YAO, CN, FCA, GCH, CHAD, FXCH, ECNS, CXSE, CHII, CHIM, KBA, CHIE, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, KFYP, AFTY, FHK, HAHA, ASHX, CNHX, XINA, CNYA