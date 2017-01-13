What's Tesla charging for supercharging?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced in November it was doing away with unlimited free charging at its Supercharger stations, but it just revealed the new pricing guidelines for those who purchase vehicles after January 15, 2017.

Owners will get 400 kWh of Supercharging credits (about 1,000 miles) for free each year, however, pricing for anything more than that will be dependent on the state or country.

A trip from San Francisco to LA would cost about $15, while LA to NY will cost about $120.

A state-by-state charging cost breakdown is available here