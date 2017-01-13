OPEC unlikely to deliver all promised oil cuts

"Compliance won't be 100%, it never is," OPEC sources told Reuters, stating the group is unlikely to fully deliver on its target to cut production.

According to delegates, 80% compliance would be good, with as low as 50% acceptable.

OPEC planned to slash its output by 1.2M barrels per day to 32.5M bpd from Jan. 1, while Russia and other non-members expected to cut about half as much.

Crude futures -1% to $52.48/bbl.

