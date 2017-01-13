BofA edges higher after topping bottom-line estimates

Consumer Banking net income of $1.921B vs. $1.736B a year ago. NII of $5.466B vs. $5.229B. Noninterest income slips though - to $2.645B from $2.782B. Noninterest expense of $4.328B down from $4.636B. Efficiency ratio of 53% vs. 58%. Mobile banking active users of 21.6M vs. 18.7M. Mortgage production of $21.9B up 29%.

Global Wealth and Investment Management net income of $634M vs. $623M a year ago.

Global Banking net income of $1.578B vs. $1.416B a year ago.

Global Markets net income of $658M vs. $171M a year ago. Trading revenue of $2.8B up from $2.4B, but shy of expectations for about $3B; FICC revenue of $1.9B shy of hopes for $2.1B.

Credit loss provisions of $774M vs. $810M a year ago. Net charge-off ratio of 0.39% down from 0.52%.

Company intends to buy back another $1.8B of stock by June 30 - it's not perfectly clear, but it looks like this is in addition to last year's $5B authorization.

Tangible book value per share of $16.95 vs. $15.92 a year ago. CET1 ratio of 11% flat from last quarter, up 80 bps for the year.

