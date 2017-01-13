Stocks look to big banks for direction

The start of earnings season could test the Trump rally's endurance, but in the meantime, U.S. stock index futures are all up 0.1% - following global markets higher.

Financials, which have led the market's gains, are first out of the gate today.

Among them: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial, First Horizon and First Republic, as well as BlackRock.

Oil is down 1% at $52/48/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1198/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.35%.

