BofA "more bullish than ever" on home improvement stocks

BofA publishes its 2017 top retail hardline picks: HD, LOW, WHR, TPX, TSCO

“More bullish than ever” on home improvement.

Firm likes hardline retailers that are well-positioned to benefit from stronger GDP growth, lower taxes, structural tailwinds.

Notes Tempur Sealy, Tractor Supply have attractive turnaround stories.

Cautious on home furnishings and vitamins, minerals and supplements.

Downgrades DG and AAP to Neutral from Buy.

Most at risk from various taxing proposals: PIR, HOME, WSM, PRTY, BBY, BBBY, OLLI, MIK

In a note earlier this week, BarCap was bullish on "appliance and connected-home retailers" such as HD, BBY and LOW.