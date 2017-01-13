CBOE: Have your cake and eat it

via Credit Suisse:

"We are upgrading CBOE from Neutral to Outperform with a target price of $85, implying ~15% upside from current levels.

"Our upgrade thesis is largely predicated on strong EPS accretion (35-40%) from the recent BATS transaction and underappreciated pricing power given the recent consolidation of the Options industry.

"Couple that with a mostly domestic earnings mix (thus full benefits from potential tax reform) and a business model levered to volatility (should tail risks emerge), we see CBOE as the ideal "Have Your Cake and Eat it" play into 2017."