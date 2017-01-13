BlackRock beats on bottom line, but bulls may have wanted more

Q4 adjusted net income of $852M or $5.14 per share vs. $801M and $4.75 earned one year ago. Operating margin of 44.4% up 280 basis points.

AUM of $5.15T up 11% Y/Y. Total net flows in Q4 of $98B vs. $68B a year ago. Full-year flows of $202B, with iShares generating $140B. iShares accounted for 25% of total AUM ($1.29T) and 36% of base fees.

Alongside a 9% increase in the dividend, another 6M shares are added to buyback program, bringing it to 9M.

Commenting on the report, Credit Suisse says net flows are stronger than expected, but while core EPS topped the Street's $5.04, they were shy of CS's hope for $5.18. Revenues missed thanks to lower than expected management fees. As for expenses, the team is disappointed, noting operating margin of 44.4% was down 40 bps sequentially.

CC at 8:30 ET

Previously: BlackRock declares $2.50 dividend (Jan. 13)

Previously: BlackRock beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (Jan. 13)

BLK flat premarket