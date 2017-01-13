GameStop reports 19% drop in holiday comparable sales

GameStop (NYSE:GME) reports global sales for the holiday period fell 16.4% to $2.50B.

Comparable store sales decreased 18.7% for the two-month period, consisting of a 26.6% decline in November and 13.0% fall in December.

“During the holiday period, sales in the video game segment were impacted by industry weakness, promotional pricing pressure and lower in-store traffic, amidst a difficult holiday season for many retailers," notes CEO Paul Raines

New hardware sales were down 30.3% as a large decline in PlayStation 4 and Xbox One hardware sales factored in.

Sales of new video game software decreased 22.8% due to difficult comparisons to titles launched a year ago, lower average selling prices and decreased store traffic.

Shares of GameStop are inactive in the premarket session.

Source: Press Release