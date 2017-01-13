CMS OKs reimbursement for DexCom's CGM system

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has established reimbursement for DexCom's (NASDAQ:DXCM) G5 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System by classifying it as Durable Medical Equipment (DME), the first CGM device to receive this classification. Other CGM products are considered adjunctive devices (complement but do not replace blood glucose meters) and are not reimbursed.

In order to be classified as DME, the product must meet five criteria: it can withstand repeated use, has an expected life span of at least three years, serves a medical purpose, is generally not useful in the absence of a disease or injury and is appropriate for home use.

The G5 clearly meets four of the five criteria. It meets the fifth, the three-year life span, via the expected useful life of the receiver.

According to CMS, the reimbursement for buying the G5 system will be $236- 277 or $24 - 28 per month for renting the device (10% of the purchase price). Total rental payments cannot exceed the reimbursement for purchasing the product. The monthly reimbursement for accessories and supplies will be $248.38 for 2017.

CMS's action surprised analysts since the approval was not expected until next year.