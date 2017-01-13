PNC Financial flat premarket after beating on bottom line

Q4 net income of $1.047B or $1.97 per share vs. $1.022B and $1.87 a year ago.

Net interest income of $2.130B up 2% Y/Y, with NIM of 2.69% down one basis point.

Noninterest income of $1.744B down 1% Y/Y. Asset management fees flat; consumer services flat; corporate services flat; residential mortgage up 26%.

Noninterest expense of $2.441B up 2% Y/Y.

Average loans of $210.9B up 2% Y/Y; deposits of $257.1B up 4%.

NPLs of $2.144B up 1% Y/Y. Provisions of $67M down from $74M. Allowance for losses of $2.589B down 5%.

