JPMorgan flat premarket after topping estimates

Q4 net income of $6.7B up from $5.4B a year ago. EPS of $1.71 up from $1.32.

Tangible book value per share of $51.44 up from $48.13 one year ago. CET1 ratio of 12.2% up 30 bps from last quarter, up 60 bps from a year ago.

Consumer & Community Banking net income of $2.364B down $43M from a year ago. Average deposits up 11%; average loans up 7%; core loans up 14%. Active mobile customers of 26.5M up 16%. Mortgage banking revenue of $1.69B flat.

Corporate & Investment Bank net income of $3.431B up $1.683B Y/Y. Investment banking revenue of $1.5B up 1%. Markets revenue of $4.5B up 24% Y/Y, with fixed income markets revenue of $3.4B up 31%.

Commercial Banking net income of $687M up 25% Y/Y.

Asset Management net income of $586M up 16% Y/Y.

Q1 NII is expected to be up modestly Q/Q. CCB expenses are expected to be higher by about $150M.

CC at 10 ET

JPM flat premarket