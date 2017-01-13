Williams’ Transco gas pipeline delivered record volumes in early January

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) says it delivered a record amount of natural gas on its Transco gas pipeline to meet demand driven by cold weather in Transco’s market area that includes the eastern seaboard.

Transco, the largest-volume natural gas transmission system in the U.S., also established a new three-day market area delivery record during Jan. 7-9, averaging 13.6M dekatherms.

Expansions to the system during 2015-16 contributed to the new volume records, and further expansion is underway that will add even more capacity during 2017.