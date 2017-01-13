Rocky Brands announces new Military Contracts

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) won a one year contract for approx. $8.4M to produce “Hot Weather” combat boots and three years contract for approx. $30M to produce “Temperate Weather” combat boots for the U.S. Military.

The Company expects to begin fulfilling both orders in the first half of 2017.

Mike Brooks stated, “We are extremely pleased to receive these new contracts from the U.S. Military. As we previously stated, increased sales to our military is a key component of our diversified growth strategy and we have the capabilities to meet the footwear requirements of our military in our recently expanded Puerto Rico manufacturing facility.”

Press Release