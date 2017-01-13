Vail Resorts reports slow start to ski season

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reports season-to-date total lift ticket revenue at North American mountain resorts was up 4.3% through January 8.

Season-to-date ski school revenue was up 1.5% and dining revenue was down 6.4% during the period.

Season-to-date total skier visits were down 13.2% Y/Y.

"The 2016/2017 ski season got off to a slow start across our U.S. resorts due to poor early season conditions that reduced visitation, particularly among our local guests," notes CEO Rob Katz.

The company says it's still confident in its FY17 outlook and expects to hit the resort reported EBITDA guidance range it set in December.

Source: Press Release