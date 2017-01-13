Wells Fargo misses estimates as new leadership takes over

Q4 net income of $5.3B or $0.96 per share falls from $5.6B and $1.00 one year ago. Revenue of $21.6B flat.

ROA of 1.08% down 16 basis points; ROE of 10.94% down 99 bps. ROTCE of 13.16% down 114 bps.

Net charge-offs as a percent of total loans of 0.37% up 1 basis point. Allowance for losses of 1.30% down seven basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 61.2% up from 59.4% in Q3 and 58.4% a year ago.

Average deposits of $1.284.2B vs. $1.217B a year ago. NIM of 2.87% down five basis points. Average loans of $950B up from $885B. C&I loan growth of 10%; commercial RE of 8%; credit cards of 8%, residential mortgages up 1%.

Q4 noninterest income of $9.2B slipped from $10.4B in Q4 one year go. Fee income in many businesses was stable, but the bank did book a $592M loss thanks to the effect of higher rates and currency moves on its hedges.

