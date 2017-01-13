Biogen's Spinraza reduced risk of death or permanent ventilation by 47% in SMA patients in late-stage study; shares up 1% premarket

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) inches up in light premarket trading. This morning it announced that the Phase 3 ENDEAR study assessing SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in infants with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) met its primary endpoint. The data were presented a the British Paediatric Neurology Association annual conference in Cambridge, UK, January 11-13. The positive outcome was already baked into the price since the study was ended early in August 2016 and SPINRAZA was approved in the U.S. last month.

In an end-of-study (EOS) analysis, patients treated with SPINRAZA experienced a 47% reduction in the risk of death or permanent ventilation (p<0.01). In addition, a greater percentage of untreated infants (68%) died or required permanent ventilation than those treated with SPINRAZA (39%).

Further EOS data will be presented at future medical conferences.

Biogen licensed nusinersen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in 2012. Its marketing application in Europe is currently under review. Filings have been made in Japan, Canada and Australia with more to follow this year.

Nusinersen is an antisense drug designed to correct the splicing defect that causes SMA by increasing the production of fully functional SMN protein.