Goldman still bullish on BofA after Q4 results

The Q4 earnings beat was driven mostly by a lower tax rate and lower expenses, says Goldman Sachs in a quick first-take on Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) results. Core earnings of $0.37 compared to the Goldman's team estimate of $0.38.

Goldman's bullish view on BofA remains largely intact thanks to leverage to higher rates and continued cost control. The stock is on the Conviction List with a $27 price target suggesting nearly another 20% of upside .

Downside risks include a slower rise in interest rates and slower economic growth.

Shares now lower by 0.85% premarket as satiated bulls use the earnings news as a reason to cash in some chips.

