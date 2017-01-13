Auto and Amazon prop up retail sales

Retail sales rose 4.1% in December on a year-over-year comparison and 0.6% on a monthly view. Retail sales showed some acceleration from the pace seen in November.

Department stores, restaurants and electronics stores all showed drops during the month, while the nonstore retailer category [Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), etc.] and the auto-related categories were strong.

Keep an eye on Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) after the general merchandise store category surprised with declines of 0.5% M/M and 2.8% Y/Y in December.

For calendar year 2016, retail sales were up 3.3% to top the 2.3% pace seen in 2015.

Full U.S. Retail Sales report (.pdf)

