AltaGas confirms merger talks after report of potential deal with WGL

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) confirms it is in discussions regarding a potential transaction, but does not name the other party, after WSJ reported it is in merger talks with WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) in a deal worth $5B-$6B.

WSJ said a deal could be announced this month but that regulatory or political pushback could be potential obstacles to any tie-up between WGL and AltaGas; Exelon spent nearly two years seeking approval from D.C. regulators for its purchase of Pepco Holdings.

Bloomberg reported in November that WGL was considering a sale after fielding interest from Iberdrola, but those talks are said to have ended.