Twinkies backers back to their old tricks

Gores Holdings II (GSHTU) raises $375M by offering 37.5M shares at $10 per pop.

The blank check company was formed by The Gores Group which took Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) back to the public markets last year. At this point, there's not to much to analyze with the eventual business being acquired not even known.

SEC Form S-1 dive: "We have not identified any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target."