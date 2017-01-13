Catastrophes aren't the issue at Cincinnati Financial - Sandler O'Neill

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) tumbled 6.7% yesterday after reporting an unsettling preliminary estimate for Q4 catastrophe losses - $75M-$85M, or an impact of 6.5-7.5 points to the combined ratio vs. typical of 0.7 points for Q4.

The more important news in that release, says analyst Paul Newsome was the less favorable reserve development. CINF expects the Q4 P&C combined ratio to be 96-98%, including cat losses. Factoring those out, the combined ratio is still expected to be about 300 basis points higher than the year's first nine months thanks to that less favorable reserve development on prior accident years.

At issue, says the company, were "higher reserve estimates of losses and loss expenses for the company's commercial casualty line of business, reflecting paid loss trends emerging at levels higher than previously expected."

Newsome cuts his 2016 EPS estimate all the way to $3 from $3.51.