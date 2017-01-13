Stocks set for flattish open after mixed bank earnings reports

Stock futures indicate a slightly higher open following a mixed batch of earnings results from big banks; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.1% .

Major European indices trade in the green, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% , Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.8% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

Among the banks, BofA and Wells Fargo are -0.4% and -0.7% , respectively, following disappointing quarterly results, while JPMorgan Chase +0.8% and PNC +1% after reporting better than expected earnings.

In other corporate news, Pandora +8.6% premarket after saying it expects to beat Q4 guidance, and the NY Post reports that Sirius XM may be interested in acquiring the company.

U.S. Treasury prices tick lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.39%.