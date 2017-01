Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) issues a long range outlook as part of an investor presentation.

The company sees global net unit growth of 5% to 7%.

The target for same-store sales is a range of 2% to 5% for U.S. stores and 3% to 6% for global outlets.

The view on global retail sales is for a 7% to 11% increase.

Domino's Pizza sets a long-term tax rate projection of 37% to 38% (lowball estimate?).

