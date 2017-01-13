Pan American Silver reports better than expected 2016 silver output

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) reports "strong" preliminary 2016 operating results, and forecasts FY 2017 silver production of 24.5M-26M oz. and gold production of 155K-165K oz.

PAAS says 2016 silver production of 25.4M oz. beat its original forecast of 24M-25M oz., and record gold production of 183.9K oz. was in-line with the forecast of 175K-185K oz.

PAAS expects silver and gold production to rise significantly in H2 2017 following commissioning of the Dolores pulp agglomeration plant and the continued ramp-up of production from the La Colorada expansion.