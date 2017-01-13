Immersion enters multi-year deal with Nintendo; +5.5%

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) TouchSense technology to integrate with Nintendo Switch gaming system and allow for developers to use Immersion software for game design.

Immersion CEO Vic Vegas: "We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with Nintendo to bring Immersion’s TouchSense technology to their customers. Nintendo sets the bar with their gaming systems, and adding advanced touch effects will give them an additional edge in delivering an incredible gaming experience to their customers." [press release]

Earlier this week (January 11, 2017): Immersion -7.42%; Apple granted inter parties review of unpatentability of certain Immersion claims [updated]