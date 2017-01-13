US Foods still rated favorably at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem weighs in on US Foods (USFD) after a busy week for the food distributor stock. Fadem ranks #3,056 out of 4,342 analysts listed on TipRanks.

The departure of CFO Fareed Khan from Kellogg, although unexpected, doesn't push Wells and Fadem off their Outperform rating on USFD.

Number crunching from WF: "We are raising our FY16/17 EPS estimates by $0.04 each to $1.53/$1.42 owing to $0.02 of operating improvement in FY16 and $0.02/$0.04 of anticipated lower interest expense in FY16/17. We are raising our valuation range by $2 to $29-30 (based on 10x NTM EV/EBITDA)."

Previously: US Foods names new chief financial officer, general counsel (Jan. 12)