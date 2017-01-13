Investors give 'thumbs up' to bank earnings; KBE +2.3%

There was a bit of caution among bank investors in the past couple of days, but they're back to buying low and selling high this morning as the initial results from Q4 begin to pour in. Among those reporting today: Bank of America (BAC +1.8% ), JPMorgan (JPM +1.9% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +2.8% ), PNC Financial (PNC +2.4% ), First Horizon (FHN -0.3% ).

KBE +2.3% , KRE +2.5% ; the S&P 500 is ahead 0.3% .

An early take from KBW's Bose George: Mortgage banking trends are weakening in line with expectations - with stronger volumes being offset by lower gain-on-sale margins. Higher rates are still filtering through though, and industry sources and recent data suggest volumes falling 10-15% this quarter.

Piper's Kevin Barker calls Wells Fargo's operating numbers "decent," but notes rising auto loan net charge-offs - 1.05% in Q4 vs. 0.87% in Q3, and 0.59% a year earlier.

Bloomberg's Alison Williams takes note of the positive signal of boosted buybacks at Bank of America, and calls cost cuts "key." It's hard to get too excited about any particular metric given the bank's near-50% run higher in the past few months.