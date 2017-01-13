Delta higher after guidance sized up

Delta Air Lines (DAL +1% ) is higher after analysts issue positive analysis on the company's path for 2017.

Cowen's Helane Becker says the improvement in business demand should help lift yields. Her price target goes to $60 from $57.

Argus points to Delta's fleet upgrade and network expansion as earnings drivers. The firm has shares rated at Buy with a $56 PT.

Delta's commitment to take margins higher is being well-received across the Street and by investors looking for restraint on capacity.

"We will remain conservative and keep our capacity growth in check until we see a further firming of these revenue trends in the near-term and longer-term, a return to our 17-19 percent operating margin target," noted Delta CEO Ed Bastian yesterday.

