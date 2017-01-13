National Retail Federation: Holiday sales up 4%

Holiday retail sales increased 4.0% to $658.3B, according to the National Retail Federation.

The mark isn't far off from the 4.1% retail sales pace for all of Q4 reported earlier today by the Commerce Department.

Non-store sales were up 12.6% Y/Y to $122.9B.

"The economy was clearly stronger in the fall and consumers were more active during the holiday season than they had been earlier in the year," notes NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.

