Sanchez Energy +23% as Eagle Ford deal looks like bargain

Sanchez Energy (SN +22.8% ) skyrockets higher to 52-week highs in early trading following its $2.3B deal, in a 50/50 partnership with Blackstone (BX +0.1% ), for Anadarko Petroleum's (APC +0.6% ) Eagle Ford Shale assets in south Texas.

The deal looks favorable for SN given an implied purchase price of less than $35K per boe/day, low-cost optionality on “considerbale upside potential," enahnced scale, and third-party “validation from a savvy energy investor,” according to FBR analyst Chad Mabry, who rates SN at Outperform.

The sale price “seems low” relative previous news stories stating that $3B-$3.5B was possible, but those estimates likely included APC selling midstream assets which may be worth ~$1B, says Drexel Hamilton's Robert Christensen, who rates APC a Buy.

SN says the deal more than doubles its drilling inventory and adds 33.5K boe/day to production; it says it will fully fund its 50% of the acquisition with cash on hand and commercial bank and preferred equity commitments at a newly formed non-recourse subsidiary.