Goldcorp to focus on big partnerships to develop new mines, CEO says

Goldcorp’s (GG +0.3% ) future growth strategy likely will focus on partnering with other senior miners as the company looks to share the burden of developing multibillion-dollar projects, CEO David Garofalo tells Bloomberg.

“These are things that would move the needle even on a 50-50 basis,” Garofalo says, adding that projects need to be big to replace the senior miners’ dwindling reserves.

The CEO says GG has held talks with Barrick Gold, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines about the potential for combining financial resources and technical expertise for such projects.