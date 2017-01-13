9% bruising for GameStop after listless holiday sales

Investors are punishing GameStop (GME -9.1% ) after the retailer reported a sharp drop in holiday sales.

On Wall Street, Macquarie lowers its price target on GME to $23, while investors are still waiting to hear from the 11 investment firms with Buy ratings on GameStop.

After today's drop, GameStop now yields 6.60% to new buyers, although Seeking Alpha contributors have a lot to say on if the income play will pay off.

Previously: GameStop reports 19% drop in holiday comparable sales (Jan. 13)