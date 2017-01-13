Tillerson may have to testify in climate lawsuit day before inauguration

Former Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.2% ) CEO and secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson may have to testify on the day before Pres.-elect Trump's inauguration in a lawsuit that claims the U.S. government failed to protect future generations from global warming.

The suit was brought by a group of youth plaintiffs, although several fossil fuel industry groups have legally intervened on the defense’s side, including the American Petroleum Institute.

The lead attorney tells Business Insider that the plaintiffs' questions will focus on what XOM scientists knew about climate change and for how long; Tillerson sidestepped similar questions posed during his confirmation hearing, but likely would need to be far more forthcoming when under oath in a federal lawsuit.