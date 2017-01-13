Pentair, Roper upgraded at J.P. Morgan on Trump effect; GE a "top avoid"

Pentair (PNR +2.1% ) and Roper Technologies (ROP +0.9% ) are upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at J.P. Morgan, which believes the stocks have not received as much as credit as other electrical equipment and multi-industry stocks for anticipated Trump-related benefits.

On PNR, given low expectations set in October and less stock appreciation due to an already low tax rate, the firm sees potential for relative upside to organic growth in a better economy and less downside in a sluggish/steady-state economy, all at an attractive discount.