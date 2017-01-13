EPA locks in tough fuel efficiency rules

The EPA announces a final determination to lock in fuel efficiency rules that call for automakers to sell cars and light trucks averaging 54.5 mpg, or ~40 mpg in real-world driving, by 2025.

EPA chief Gina McCarthy says a wide variety of effective technologies are available to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from light vehicles, and that automakers are well positioned to meet the standards through model year 2025 at lower costs than predicted.

The final decision, originally projected to be completed in 2018, faces strong resistance from auto companies, who are expected to lobby the incoming Trump administration for relief.

Potentially relevant tickers: F, GM, FCAU, HMC, TM, OTCPK:NSANY,OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:BMWYY, OTC:HYMTF, OTC:KIMTF, OTCPK:MMTOF, OTCPK:MZDAY, CARZ