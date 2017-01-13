Braeburn Pharma readies IPO

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals (Pending:BBRX) has filed an S-1 in preparation for a $150M IPO. Price and volume have yet to be announced.

The Princeton, NJ-based pharmaceutical outfit develops long-acting drugs to treat serious central nervous system disorders. It currently markets one product, a buprenorphine subdermal implant for the long-term (six months) treatment of opioid addiction branded as Probuphine, that was OK'd by the FDA in May 2016. The company licensed it from Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP).

Braeburn's pipeline includes two Phase 3 programs, CAM-2038, a once-weekly buprenorphine injection and CAM-2038, a once-monthly buprenorphine injection, for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company is also developing both candidates for the long-term treatment of pain. Another late-stage asset is BB-0817, a subdermal implant of risperidone for the long-term (six months) treatment of schizophrenia.

2016 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Revenues: 0.04; Operating Expenses: 78.0 (+282.9%); Net Loss: (76.8) (-239.5%); Cash Burn: (70.2) (-127.2%).

